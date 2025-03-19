SDP’s Vice Presidential, Governorship Candidates Defect To APC Ahead Of 2027 Elections

In a major political shift ahead of the 2027 general elections, the 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engr. Yusuf Buhari, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari was accompanied by SDP’s Kano State governorship candidate, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa, alongside key figures including the Kano State Working Committee members, 38 local government chairmen and secretaries, as well as 13 House of Assembly and six House of Representatives candidates.

The high-profile defection, which took place in Abuja, was facilitated by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

Addressing the gathering, Jibrin described the move as a significant blow to any attempt to establish the SDP as a strong opposition party in the upcoming elections.

“Those who have been trying to woo people to SDP with the hope of challenging APC in the next elections should know that the idea is dead on arrival,” Jibrin stated. “Today, the Vice Presidential candidate, the Kano governorship candidate, and other key SDP figures have joined APC. The party is going to be empty.”

He reassured the new APC members of their full integration into the party. “You are all the same. You will be treated equally if you joined today or have been here for years,” Jibrin added.

Highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies, Jibrin praised the administration’s efforts to curb inflation and stabilise the economy. “We can see how prices are going down and inflation is easing. I am glad that this progress motivated you to join APC,” he noted.

Speaking on behalf of the APC leadership, the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, described the mass defection as a symbolic shift.

“The APC is home to all who seek genuine national development. We are proud to welcome political heavyweights with grassroots appeal into our fold,” Ganduje said, reinforcing the party’s inclusive principles.

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Kabiru Gaya, went further, declaring that the defection marked the effective end of SDP as a competitive political force.

“Today, we are celebrating the burial of that party. The Vice Presidential candidate is here, the Kano governorship candidate is here, and all other key players are now in APC,” he said.

Explaining their decision, Engr. Yusuf Buhari cited the impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms as a key factor.

“When President Tinubu came to power, there were numerous challenges. But despite the pains of tough reforms, we are now seeing results. Inflation is easing, foreign exchange is stabilising, and insecurity is being addressed. Rural farmers will soon return to their farms, helping further reduce food prices,” he said.

Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa echoed this sentiment, stating that rejoining the APC was a natural step given the party’s leadership and direction.

“APC is my political family. I was part of its formation. President Tinubu knows Nigeria and has shown that he can steer the country in the right direction,” he said, expressing gratitude to Senator Jibrin for facilitating the transition.