SDP Addresses Rumours Of El-Rufai Leadership Role In Party

The Kogi State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has debunked claims that former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai is now the leader of the party.

The SDP explained that it remains united under the leadership of its National Chairman, Shehu Gabam.

The Party stated this in a press statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Isaiah Davies Ijele.

They express their commitment to working together to achieve a shared goal of rescuing Nigeria in the 2027 elections.

Ijele noted that claims that El-Rufai is now the leader of the party are entirely baseless and fabricated by mischievous opposition parties who are afraid of the party popularity’s and future potential to rescue Nigeria from the ruling party.

According to him, “The SDP remains united under the leadership of our esteemed National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, and we are committed to working together to achieve our shared goal of rescuing Nigeria in the 2027 elections.

“His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is a respected leader within the SDP and continues to play a valuable role in our collective efforts. We are confident that the party’s unity and strong leadership will ensure our continued success.

“We urge the public to disregard these misleading and divisive rumours. The SDP is a party of unity, progress, and inclusivity, and we are focused on building a better future for all Nigerians”.