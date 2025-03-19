Sanwo-Olu Approves Appointment Of Oladipo Oluwaloni As Acting Chairman Of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Oladipupo Oluwaloni as the Acting Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), after a prolonged absence of the substantive chairman, Bolatito Shobowale.

Naija News understands that the former Chairman Shobowale had been away from office for over six months on medical grounds and experts’ efforts to fast-track her resumption have failed to yield the desired results, a development that has allegedly been a hurdle for governance in the council.

The decision by the governor, was also taken to save the LCDA from being enmeshed in a financial crisis that was already brewing over the inability of the chairman to present the 2025 budget before the council lawmakers as stipulated by law.

The leadership transition was facilitated by the intervention of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the leadership of its chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi. The move aims to maintain administrative stability and effective governance at the grassroots level.

Reacting to his appointment, Oluwaloni expressed deep appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the party leadership for their trust and support, pledging to serve diligently, prioritizing the welfare of Ayobo-Ipaja residents and ensuring continuity in governance.