Rivers: ‘This Could Lead To Guerrilla Warfare, Settle Aggrieved Ex-Militants’

Less than 24 hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, oil and gas-producing communities in the Niger Delta have raised alarms that the decision could lead to guerrilla warfare in the region.

The communities are particularly concerned about the recent bombing of the Trans-Niger oil pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Ogoni, Rivers State, on Tuesday.

They suspect that disgruntled ex-militant leaders, who feel excluded from pipeline surveillance contracts, may have been behind the attack.

Joseph Ambakaderimo, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Community Development Committees (CDC) of Niger Delta Oil and Gas-Producing Areas, spoke to Vanguard on Wednesday, warning that the political crisis in Rivers could escalate into an economic crisis if mishandled.

Ambakaderimo criticized President Tinubu’s decision, calling it unnecessary and cautioning that a state of emergency could lead to guerrilla warfare.

He warned, “A state of emergency can lead to guerrilla warfare, and this country is not ready for such a dire situation.”

He also highlighted the potential involvement of ex-militants who had been sidelined from pipeline surveillance contracts, suggesting that their grievances could have led to the recent sabotage of the pipeline.

He urged the federal government to review the contracts to ensure fairness and inclusivity for all stakeholders.

“Reports indicate that out of Train Six of the NLNG, only two are currently operational, which has led to a shortfall in gas supply. If crude oil production suffers a similar fate, the consequences for the national economy will be disastrous,” Ambakaderimo stated.

He called on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to seek dialogue with President Tinubu through senior statesmen in an attempt to reverse the decision.

Ambakaderimo also condemned the 27 lawmakers in the state for disregarding the Supreme Court’s judgment and attempting to impeach Governor Fubara, accusing them of pursuing their own political interests under the influence of their political leader, Nyesom Wike.

“Governor Fubara has been the only one trying to implement the court’s judgment, even at his own detriment. However, the lawmakers pursued a different agenda—to remove him from office,” Ambakaderimo said.

He warned that the declaration of a state of emergency could further fuel the crisis and lead to a significant decline in crude oil production, which would severely damage the country’s economy.

Ambakaderimo emphasized that rescinding the state of emergency would align with President Tinubu’s goals of ensuring peace and stabilizing the economy, warning that failing to do so could have catastrophic consequences for the nation.

“Rescinding the state of emergency would be a demonstration of the President’s commitment to peace and economic stability. Otherwise, it could amount to shooting himself in the foot,” he concluded.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu on Tuesday evening declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the need to restore law and order in the state.

The declaration, made during a nationwide broadcast, saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six months.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs.