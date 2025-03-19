Rivers State: Tinubu Has Committed An Impeachable Offence – Abati

Veteran journalist and ex-presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has disagreed with the decision of President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Speaking on Wednesday in the aftermath of the President’s declaration, which also includes a six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and all members of the State House of Assembly, Abati said Tinubu has appropriated to himself the powers to make laws for the Rivers State House of Assembly, which is an impeachable offence.

He added that the National Assembly can reject his proclamation and issue impeachment proceedings against him, but it remains to be seen what the lawmakers would do.

According to him, a democratically elected Governor can not be unilaterally removed by the declaration of the President.

“President Tinubu has appropriated to himself the powers to make laws for the Rivers State House of Assembly, which is an impeachable offense. I don’t know whether the National Assembly will have the courage to either reject his proclamation or proceed with the issue of impeachment against him for violating the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Abati said on Arise News.

He argued that the President’s action did not meet the requirements for a declaration of a state of emergency as contained in section 305 of the Nigerian constitution, which Tinubu also quoted during his speech.

He added that President Tinubu has violated the constitution with the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State because he was not properly advised by those around him, including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The journalist submitted that if Vice Admiral Ekwe Ibas (rtd) is a true patriot, he must reject his appointment as the Administrator for Rivers State because it is a wrong appointment, and his own integrity has been put on the line.

Watch the video.