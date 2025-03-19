Rivers State Of Emergency: I Support Tinubu’s Action – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly was condemned by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and opposition political parties and groups.

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, Sani said the political crisis in Rivers State would be resolved within the six-month window of the state of emergency.

He argued that the crisis cannot be solved without getting Nyesom Wike and Fubara to agree to peace in the state.

“First of all, I must express my opinion by siding with the action of Mr President as far as this state of emergency is concerned. For the very fact that in the last one and half years, the state has been in turmoil.

“A political conflict needs political solutions, and whatever happens to Rivers State today, you cannot remove the key and instrumental factor of Wike. And you cannot have peace without Wike and without Fubara. So both of them are needed within this window of six months to have peace. If the issue is before the Federal Executive Council, it is for the President to use his wisdom to use the levers of his leadership, to see that he returns the state back to peace. Whether the Wike is there or is not, the most important thing is that we all want peace, a Rivers state,” he said.