Rivers Government Reacts To Fubara’s Removal, Reveals Next Plan Amid State Of Emergency

The Rivers State government has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the ongoing political crisis in the state, following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the state government assured citizens of its dedication to maintaining peace and upholding constitutional order in the face of rising tensions.

In a statement issued on behalf of the state government, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, emphasized that the government, under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, would engage with relevant institutions to address the crisis and restore normalcy to Rivers State.

Johnson reassured the people of Rivers that the state government remains committed to constitutional governance and the safety of its residents.

“Governor Fubara has always acted within the framework of his constitutional oath, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the people of Rivers State,” he stated.

The commissioner highlighted that the state government had already taken significant steps to comply with the resolutions agreed upon following President Tinubu’s intervention in the political dispute.

These steps included reinstating commissioners who had resigned and implementing immediate measures to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Despite these efforts, Johnson expressed disappointment that certain political figures, particularly members of the Rivers State House of Assembly allegedly influenced by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have continued to frustrate peace efforts in the state.

He lamented that while the governor had been removed, Wike whom he identified as a key player in the crisis—had not been held accountable.

Johnson reassured the public that, despite the political disagreements, governance in Rivers State is moving forward. “Salaries have been paid, developmental projects are ongoing, and the state remains safe and secure under the current administration,” he confirmed.

He urged Rivers residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding during this critical period and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to engaging all relevant institutions to ensure a thriving democracy in the state.

The commissioner called for patience and faith in the democratic process, expressing confidence in the resilience of the people of Rivers State.

“We will continue to work in the best interests of the people, taking all necessary steps to protect lives, property, and ensure the unity and progress of Rivers State,” Johnson added.

The state government emphasized its dedication to fostering unity and working towards long-term stability in the state, despite the unfolding political challenges.