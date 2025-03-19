Residents Rush Home, Business Activities Halted After Declaration Of State Of Emergency In Rivers

There is an atmosphere of uneasy calm in Rivers State following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state, with shop owners hurriedly closing their businesses and residents rushing home to their families.

Motorists and locals were seen scrambling to leave the streets, as news of the state of emergency quickly spread across the state. The usual hustle and bustle of daily life in Port Harcourt and other parts of the state came to an abrupt halt.

According to Punch, at approximately 9 pm, around the Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt, it observed the movement of several vehicles outside the main gate, their full headlights beaming in the dimly lit surroundings.

While it was unclear whether Governor Siminalayi Fubara was about to leave or if the vehicles were involved in some other activity, the heightened security presence further fueled speculation and anxiety among the residents.

The news sparked animated discussions among residents, with many expressing shock and concern over the situation. Groups of people were seen gathered on streets near their homes, debating the implications of the state of emergency and anticipating what might happen next.

Some residents blamed the political actors for the turmoil that led to the declaration, with one local who spoke with Punch lamenting, “This is not good for the state because it will affect social and economic activities. This is what the politicians have caused for us. Now they too can rest.”