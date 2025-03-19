“Rejected And Frustrated Politician” – Osun Gov’t Blast APC National Secretary Over State Of Emergency Call

The Osun State Government has strongly condemned the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, for suggesting that a State of Emergency be declared in the state amid the ongoing dispute over local government administration.

Naija News reports that Basiru had earlier cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke to take lessons from the political crisis in Rivers State, insinuating that Osun might require federal intervention due to opposition against the reinstatement of council chairmen.

In response, Osun’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, denounced Basiru’s statement, describing it as “callous, self-centered, and unlawful.”

He argued that the political dynamics in Osun and Rivers were distinct and warned against any attempts by the APC to disrupt the state’s stability for political gain.

Alimi dismissed the notion that Osun required emergency measures, maintaining that the state remains peaceful and functional.

“While the call, no doubt, stems from a demented mind as is the case with Senator Ajibola Basiru, it will be recalled that the same Basiru had in the not-too-recent past made a similar call when I engaged him on a national television station on the Yes/No local government chairmen in Osun State,” Alimi stated.

The commissioner further accused Basiru and the APC of seeking underhanded means to regain control of the state, asserting that their tactics would fail.

“It must, however, be emphasized that not only Basiru alone holds this senseless and obnoxious impression but the entire APC cohorts and their members in Osun State, who on a daily basis are scheming for one mischievous device or the other in order to come through the backdoor to take the reins of governance in Osun State.

“But by the grace of God and with the support of the people of Osun State for the administration of Ademola Adeleke, all the evil machinations against the people-oriented government of Ademola Adeleke will not see the light of the day,” he declared.

Alimi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard what he described as Basiru’s politically motivated call, emphasizing that such a move was unnecessary.

“Furthermore, we call on our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to see through the antics of people like Ajibola Basiru, a rejected and frustrated politician, and his already rejected APC apologists in Osun, by rejecting the wicked and baseless call for the declaration of the State of Emergency in Osun,” he added.