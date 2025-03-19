Political Crisis: Don’t Give Up – Ologbondiyan Tells Nigerians

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has told Nigerians to remain resilient amid the political crisis ravaging most parts of the nation.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, declared state of emergency in Rivers State. He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members.

In a statement on Wednesday, on his 𝕏 handle, the former PDP spokesman accused President Bola Tinubu of planning to achieve a one-party state.

Recalling events in Nigeria’s political history, Ologbondiyan reminded the President that other presidents before him had tried to achieve selfish interests and failed.

He wrote: “There is something about Nigeria and her citizenry. It is called resilience. At worst moments when every hope would appear as lost, it would rebound.

“Most Nigerians would recall the General Sani Abacha’s transition which ended with all the five political parties adopting him as ‘consensus candidate’. The rest was story.

“Nigeria will not forget the June 12 story and how General Ibrahim Babangida stepped aside.

Then Baba, President Olusegun Obasanjo, considered two terms, totaling 8 years as inadequate.

“Baba and his proxies sought an extension called third term . In spite of the energy, time and resources invested into the ‘project’, it was killed in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“In Bayelsa State, a supposed winner of governorship ticket was rehearsing the parade for a swearing in the following day. Nigerians watched Chief Duoye Diri taking the oath of office the following day.

“The above trajectory is a lesson for Bola Tinubu and those seeking a one party state. The only constant factor even in electioneering is the God’s factor. All these machinations shall pass.”