PDP Is Not The Owner Of Land Hosting Its National Headquarters – FCTA Reveals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) owes a total of ₦7.6 million, which led to the revocation of its land title in the Central Area of Abuja.

The FCTA disclosed that the amount is the ground rent from 2006 to 2025.

This was disclosed by the FCTA Director of Land, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, while addressing newsmen after the FCT Executive Committee meeting, chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He also dismissed claims that two properties belonging to the PDP were revoked, noting that the land in Wuse Zone 5, which hosts the party’s national headquarters, does not belong to the PDP.

He said that only the land title in the central area belongs to the PDP.

Speaking further, the FCTA official said the land which currently occupies the PDP headquarters belongs to one Mr Samaila Ofi, who owes a 28-year ground rent amounting to ₦2.85 million, and the papers have been appropriately served to him at his Kaduna address.

“The land in Wuse Zone 5, which currently occupies its national headquarters, does not belong to PDP.

“It belongs to one Mr Samaila Ofi, and the revocation notice had been served on him in his Kaduna address, the address on our record.

“We did not serve any such notice to the PDP. The only one we served on them was the one in the central area.

“You don’t serve revocation notice on a tenant or an occupier; you serve on the title holder,” he said.

Nwankwoeze explained that Ofi bought the property from Wadata and got his papers registered by way of assignment.

He confirmed an earlier report by Naija News that a total of 4,794 land titles had been revoked by the FCT minister, and that of the PDP was just one of them.