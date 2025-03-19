PDP, CBN, INEC, NNPC, Others Wike Revoked Their Abuja Land

Details have emerged regarding the owners of some of the 4,794 land titles recently revoked by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for non-payment of ground rent.

The minister’s office confirmed on Monday that the land titles had been revoked due to the non-payment of ground rent in some cases for over 40 years.

According to Premium Times, the affected land title holders, as revealed by new details obtained by Premium Times, include prominent organizations such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Other affected entities include CONOIL Plc, Borno State Government, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), National University Commission (NUC), MRS Investment Company Limited (owners of MRS Petrol Stations), and the Kaduna State Government. Additionally, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, University of Calabar, Nigerian Postal Service, and Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) are also among those whose land titles were revoked.

According to a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak on the record, many of the big-name organizations involved owe over 20 years’ worth of ground rent.

On Monday, the FCT Minister’s office announced the revocation of 4,794 land titles across several districts due to non-payment of ground rent. The areas affected include the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape, with 8,375 property owners in these locations having failed to pay ground rent for the last 43 years.

The announcement was made by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and the FCTA Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Olayinka, the FCTA had made numerous efforts to collect outstanding ground rents through publications in national newspapers and announcements on broadcast media since 2023. Despite these efforts, many property owners failed to respond or settle their debts.

Olayinka stated that 4,794 land titles had been found to be in default for more than 10 years, which is in violation of the terms and conditions of the rights of occupancy granted under the Land Use Act. As a result, these titles have been revoked immediately. Property owners in default for between one and 10 years have been given a 21-day grace period to settle their outstanding ground rents before their titles are also revoked.

The total amount owed by the 8,375 property owners in the affected districts is approximately N6.97 billion in unpaid ground rents.