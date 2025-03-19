Nollywood Actress, Bukola Arugba Finds Love Again, Opens Up About Crashed Marriage With Damola Olatunji

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi, better known as Bukola Arugba, has confirmed being in a new relationship after separation from her ex-husband cum colleague, Damola Olatunji.

Naija News recalls that Bukola Arugba separated from Olatunji in May 2023. While the reasons for their breakup were not explicitly detailed, rumours made rounds online that the ex-husband’s infidelity contributed to the split.

Speaking during a recent candid question-and-answer session with her fans on her YouTube channel, Arugba revealed that she left Olatunji because their relationship was not working, despite all her attempts to salvage it.

While expressing frustration over persistent inquiries about her past relationship with Olatunji, the thespian urged her fans to avoid asking about the crashed union because she does not want what happened in the past to affect her new relationship.

She said: “My ex is living his life, and we are not fighting. We are co-parenting very well. There are some things deeper than what the eyes can see. He is the father of my twins.

“We went our separate ways because it wasn’t working. I tried my best. I can only speak for myself—I tried my best to make it work, but it just wasn’t working. Please, I am saying this to all my fans: I beg you in God’s name, let sleeping dogs lie.

“We are both doing fine. I wouldn’t want what happened between us in his past relationship with me to affect his new relationship. Please, let the sleeping dog lie.”