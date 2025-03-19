‘No Vacancy In Abuja’ – Okpebholo Predicts Landslide Victory For Tinubu In 2027

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has confidently predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election with a landslide.

Naija News reports that the governor made the prediction during an address to chairmen of the 17 local government councils in Edo State who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Okpebholo praised President Tinubu for taking bold steps that previous administrations had avoided, such as removing the contentious fuel subsidy, which he believes is crucial for the country’s long-term development and growth.

He emphasized his commitment to transforming Edo State, stating that his administration has made significant progress in just four months in office.

“We practically met that Edo was not working when we came into office,” Governor Okpebholo said, reflecting on the challenges his administration inherited.

He cited issues such as insecurity, killings, mismanagement of the state’s treasury, and poor policies from the previous administration.

“But we came and changed the narrative,” he added.

The governor also expressed gratitude to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, and the state’s APC chairman, Jarret Tenebe, for their continued support and sacrifices in the party’s efforts.

He thanked the new local government chairmen for their leadership and commitment to the development of their communities.

“2027 is a reality in Edo State as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue in office,” Okpebholo declared. He encouraged the 17 new APC members to begin campaigning for Tinubu’s re-election, stating, “Go back to your various local governments and erect his billboards to draw home the message of re-electing President Tinubu.”

The governor emphasized that there is “no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja”, criticizing those forming new political parties and claiming they had failed their states in the past.

He reaffirmed Edo State’s support for President Tinubu, predicting a landslide victory for the APC in the next election.

Governor Okpebholo also expressed optimism that opposition leaders in Edo would eventually join the APC, given the success of his administration’s infrastructural development.

He concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to uniting the state and ensuring the people enjoy the benefits of democratic governance.

Lawrence Okah, the APC party secretary, welcomed the defectors on behalf of the party, urging them to unite with other members and support the governor’s developmental goals.

In response, Hon. Kelvin Iyere, Chairman of Esan Central Local Government and ALGON Chairman, thanked Governor Okpebholo and the APC for accepting them into the fold, citing the crisis within the PDP and their admiration for the governor’s progress as reasons for their defection.

Dignitaries at the event included Deputy Governor Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Chief of Staff to the Governor Gani Adams, Secretary to the State Government Musa Ikhilor, Members of the Edo State House of Assembly, commissioners, and other government officials.