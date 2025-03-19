New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Game Sparks Backlash In Japan’s Parliament Over Cultural Depictions

A Japanese lawmaker has criticised Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed instalment, ‘Shadows’, over its portrayal of a samurai character causing destruction inside a Shinto shrine.

The game, set in 16th-century feudal Japan, is scheduled for release on Thursday.

However, a gameplay video circulating on YouTube shows a character firing arrows at priests and destroying a traditional drum and an altar.

A member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hiroyuki Kada, raised concerns in parliament, stating, “It’s important to treat culture with respect. I’m concerned that attacks and acts of destruction in the game may lead to imitation nuisance behaviour in the real world.”

Kada also criticised Ubisoft for featuring a shrine located in his Hyogo constituency without seeking permission from its caretakers.

Beyond this, ‘Shadows’ has already sparked heated debate due to its depiction of Yasuke, a real-life Black samurai, as one of the game’s protagonists.

A Japanese petition objecting to this portrayal has gathered over 100,000 signatures, with critics arguing the game lacks historical accuracy and cultural sensitivity.

Many Japanese gamers have also voiced frustration over the ability to destroy the interiors of sacred shrines in the game.

An assistant professor at the International Research Center for Japanese Studies in Kyoto, Yuichi Goza, told AFP, “I understand France’s secularist principles, but it’s important to acknowledge that ill-considered insults about religion can spark strong reactions.”

This is not the first time Assassin’s Creed has faced controversy. The franchise previously drew criticism from French politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon over its portrayal of Maximilien Robespierre in Assassin’s Creed Unity, which was set during the French Revolution.

Adding to Shadows’ challenges, the game suffered leaks ahead of its release, with copies appearing online a month before its official launch.