Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio Clash Over Court Order

The ongoing legal battle between suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as both parties disagreed over the Senate’s application to vacate a court order made by the Federal High Court in Abuja on March 4, 2025.

In the latest move, the Senate, through its lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, filed a motion on March 17, 2025, seeking to set aside Order Number Four of the enrolled ex-parte order made by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, which was part of the reliefs granted to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The legal battle stems from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s challenge against the Senate’s investigation into her conduct following an incident at the Senate plenary on February 20, 2025.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had sought an interim injunction from the court, restraining the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, headed by Senator Neda Imasuem, from proceeding with its investigation into her conduct.

Naija News reports that the court granted her request, with Order Number Four specifically stating that any actions taken during the pendency of the suit would be null and void.

However, the Senate, through its lawyer, Ojukwu, sought to have this order vacated, arguing that it was interlocutory in nature and should not have been granted.

Ojukwu emphasized that the court cannot make such an order that would affect the other parties before the case is concluded.

He further claimed that the court was misled into granting the order, which he argued would violate Section 36(1) of the Constitution regarding the right to a fair hearing.

In contrast, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Michael Numa, SAN, vehemently disagreed with the Senate’s position, describing their argument as part of a broader conspiracy by the defense.

Numa highlighted that an affidavit of 12 paragraphs had been filed in opposition to the motion on notice, supported by six exhibits that detailed the events leading up to the court order.

Numa argued that the Senate had not challenged the other orders granted by the court and instead focused only on Order Number Four.

He also pointed out that the Senate did not address the requirement to show cause within 72 hours upon being served the order, which he described as an “invitation to anarchy.”

“Their application is self-defeating,” Numa said, accusing the defendants of disrespecting the court’s valid order.

He urged the judge to dismiss the Senate’s application and exercise the court’s disciplinary powers in response to what he described as contempt of court.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter, standing down for a ruling to be delivered at a later date.