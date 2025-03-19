Kogi Government Files Fresh Charges Against PDP Chieftain Austin Okai

The Kogi State Government has filed fresh charges against political activist and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Austin Okai, at the State High Court in Lokoja.

This new legal action comes amid his ongoing detention following earlier allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation against Governor Usman Ododo.

Sources close to the matter confirmed to SaharaReporters that Okai was served with the new 16-count charge while still in detention on Tuesday evening.

The charges contradict the initial allegations that led to his remand by the magistrate court, and there are growing concerns that the state government is using all available means to keep Okai incarcerated.

A source familiar with the proceedings told SaharaReporters, “The Kogi State government is trying to use all means to keep Okai behind bars.”

In response to the fresh charges, Okai’s legal team filed a bail application before the Federal High Court in Lokoja. The court adjourned the hearing of the application to Wednesday, March 19.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to grant Okai bail, asserting that the case remained under the authority of the magistrate court.

However, the court raised questions about the validity of the new charges, pointing out the unusual nature of a defendant being charged with additional offences while already in detention.

Naija News gathered that Okai’s counsel countered, arguing that matters related to cyberstalking fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the High Court. They urged the court to grant bail to their client.

After considering the arguments, the presiding judge requested a soft copy of the relevant cyberstalking laws and penalties. The court then adjourned its ruling to March 19 for further deliberation.

In February, Okai was remanded in custody by a Magistrate Court in Lokoja following a request by the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain him for further investigation into the allegations.

The DSS had argued that Nigeria’s Criminal Justice System required court approval for detention beyond 48 hours. Magistrate Mobah Abdullahi granted the request and ordered Okai’s remand at the Federal Correctional Centre in Kabba. The case was adjourned to March 13, 2025.

Okai is facing trial over a social media post in which he accused Governor Ododo of misappropriating billions of naira meant for local government councils and state agencies.

Okai, a former PDP candidate for the Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, has been at the centre of a storm, with political implications hanging over the case.