Kogi Central Constituents Initiate Recall Process Against Senator Natasha

Some constituent members in Kogi Central have initiated a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents the senatorial district in the National Assembly.

This move comes amidst growing dissatisfaction with her conduct and accusations of misconduct.

Several videos surfaced on social media on Wednesday, showing constituents lining up to sign petitions in support of the recall process.

The public displays of support for the recall initiative suggest that it has gained substantial traction among the people of Kogi Central.

A source in Kogi, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed the development to TheCable, stating that the recall process is indeed ongoing and that significant efforts have been made to mobilize the constituents.

The source added that the constituents are united in their push to have Akpoti-Udughan removed from office.

The recall movement comes in the wake of serious allegations made by Akpoti-Udughan, who accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

Naija News reports that this accusation and an altercation over seating arrangements led to her suspension from the Senate on March 6 for what was described as “gross misconduct.”

According to Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the process of recalling a senator is clearly outlined. It involves the electorate in the senator’s constituency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a referendum.

The recall process is expected to take place over the next two days, spanning all polling units in the five local government areas (LGAs) that make up the Kogi Central senatorial district.

During this time, constituents will be required to sign a petition to INEC, calling for the senator’s removal.

Once the petition is submitted, INEC will verify the signatures of each constituent to ensure they are registered voters in the senatorial district.

Following the verification, INEC will proceed with the next steps as outlined in the law, potentially leading to the formal recall of the senator.