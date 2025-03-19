Just In: Tinubu Meets Rivers State Administrator, Ibokette Ibas At Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, the newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, which took place at 12:50 pm, comes hours after Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, amid a political crisis involving the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and former Governor Nyesom Wike.

In his nationwide address on Tuesday, President Tinubu declared Ibas as the administrator to oversee the affairs of Rivers State, following the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for an initial period of six months.

Alongside Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were also suspended, as part of the constitutional measures taken to address the political turmoil in the state.

Tinubu, in his declaration, stated, “In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.

“The Administrator will not make any new laws. He will, however, be free to formulate regulations as may be found necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President for the state.”