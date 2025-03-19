Just In: Tinubu Government To Release Rivers Allocation To Administrator, Ibas

The Federal Government has confirmed that it will release the allocation for Rivers State to the newly appointed Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd), following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Naija News gathered that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

Fagbemi also stressed that the state of emergency, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the entire state House of Assembly, was a timely intervention to prevent a looming crisis in the state.

He described the state of emergency as a proactive move to avert a potential implosion in Rivers State. He emphasized that the declaration was in line with constitutional provisions and was intended to restore peace and stability to the state, which had been plagued by a prolonged political crisis.

“The declaration of a state of emergency was timely and necessary to prevent an implosion. The situation in Rivers State had reached a point where extraordinary measures were required,” Fagbemi explained.

Fagbemi also confirmed that the Federal Government would ensure the allocation from the federation account is released to the administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (retd), upon request.

He stated that the extraordinary circumstances created by the state of emergency justified the release of the funds.

“If the administrator requests the funds, it will be in order for the release to be made. The events surrounding the state of emergency have placed the state outside the normal framework, and it is only fitting that the necessary resources be provided,” Fagbemi added.