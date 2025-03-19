Just In: Reps Locked In Heated Exchange Over Emergency Rule In Rivers

There was a rowdy session among members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday as the green chamber prepared to debate the emergency rule in Rivers state.

Naija News learnt that the shouting match began as the legislators entered the chamber before the commencement of plenary.

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday evening, citing the need to restore law and order in the state.

The declaration, made during a nationwide broadcast, saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six months.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs.

More details to come…