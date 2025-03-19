Just In: President Tinubu Swears In Ibas As Sole Administrator Of Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd.) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, following the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Naija News confirms the appointment was made after a brief meeting between the president and Ibas on Wednesday afternoon.

Ibas, who served as Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021, was appointed by President Tinubu in a nationwide address on Tuesday.

The president’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State was based on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, citing the ongoing political instability and the need for decisive action to address the situation.

In his address, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six-month period.

This drastic measure was taken in response to the escalating political crisis in the state, which had crippled governance and led to growing concerns over law and order.

Tinubu emphasized that the decision was necessary to restore peace and security, as the political situation in Rivers had become untenable.

“I cannot stand by and watch the situation continue to escalate without taking action,” he stated, referring to the constitutional provision that empowers the president to declare a state of emergency.

The suspension of Fubara and other democratically elected officials has sparked widespread criticism from various political figures and groups.

Prominent figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and human rights lawyer Femi Falana, have condemned the action as unconstitutional.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have also voiced their opposition, with many accusing the president of overreach and undermining democratic governance.

However, the declaration of a state of emergency has received support from factions aligned with former Governor Nyesom Wike, particularly the pro-Wike assembly led by Martins Amaewhule.

The assembly members have accused Fubara of violating a Supreme Court ruling concerning the political situation in the state, justifying their backing of the emergency rule.

Ibas, a distinguished naval officer, was born in Cross River State and began his military career at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1979.

Rising through the ranks, Ibas achieved the position of Chief of Naval Staff in 2015, where he served until 2021. He is a respected member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

In recognition of his service, Ibas was conferred with the National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) in 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

As the Sole Administrator, Ibas is tasked with leading Rivers State for the next six months, with the goal of restoring governance and stability to the state.