Just In: Outrage In Ondo As Protesters Storm Governor’s Office Over Killing Of Five Farmers

Tensions flared in Ondo State as protesters stormed the office of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Alagbaka, Akure, following the killing of five farmers by suspected armed herdsmen.

The unrest comes in the wake of a series of violent attacks, with multiple fatalities recorded earlier this month in a reprisal attack on four communities in Akure North Local Government Area.

According to the protesters, the latest victims were shot dead on Wednesday morning in Aba Oyinbo, Akure North.

In a dramatic display of anger and grief, they brought the bodies of the slain farmers to the governor’s office, demanding justice.

The protests also extended to the Akure-Owo highway at Ogbese, where demonstrators blocked the road, leaving many motorists stranded.

The situation remains tense as authorities work to restore order.

More details to follow…