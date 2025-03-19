[Just In] Fubara’s Suspension: ‘I Don’t See The Hand Of Wike In What Happened In Rivers’ – AGF

Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has defended the decision by President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, insisting that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, should not be blamed for the political crisis in the state.

In a nationwide address on Tuesday, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The President also appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Ibokette Ibas, as the sole administrator of the state, citing the prolonged political conflict as the reason for the intervention.

Responding to questions from journalists at an interactive session with State House Correspondents on Thursday, Fagbemi placed the blame squarely on Governor Fubara for the crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that he criticized the governor for taking matters into his own hands, particularly pointing to the destruction of the State House of Assembly Complex.

Fagbemi stated, “Was Wike the one that asked the State Assembly to be demolished? I don’t see the hand of the Minister of the FCT in what happened.”

The AGF added that the Supreme Court had concluded that the governor’s actions, including the demolition of the assembly complex, were likely intended to prevent an impeachment.

He suggested that the governor foresaw his potential removal and acted preemptively by destroying the assembly building.

Presidential Decision in Line with Supreme Court Ruling

According to Fagbemi, the decision to declare a state of emergency was a response to the Supreme Court’s finding that there was no functioning government in Rivers State.

He argued that once the court had declared such a situation, it left President Tinubu with no other option but to act decisively.

“The President took a very bold decision. As things stand, we have a duty to give maximum respect to the judgment of the Supreme Court,” Fagbemi stated.

Fagbemi also addressed critics of the state of emergency, suggesting that those unhappy with the President’s actions should direct their concerns to the National Assembly.

“If the National Assembly feels what the President did was not okay, he will not have two-thirds support from them,” he said. “We are expecting that within 48 hours, something will come out,” he added, referring to the upcoming ratification of the state of emergency by the legislature.