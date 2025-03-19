Court Backtracks, Upholds Senate’s Suspension Of Natasha

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside its earlier order nullifying the Senate’s suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu ruled in favor of the Senate’s application, reversing the court’s March 4 ruling, which had declared any actions taken against Natasha during the pendency of the suit null and void.

Initially, Justice Egwuatu had granted Natasha’s five reliefs, including an order that made any Senate actions against her ineffective. However, the ruling was reversed after the Senate’s legal team challenged the decision.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had sued the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Neda Imasuem, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct. In her suit, she sought an interim injunction to restrain the Senate from investigating her alleged misconduct during the February 20 plenary, which led to her suspension.

The Senate, represented by lawyer Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, contested the court’s order, arguing that the ruling was vague, went beyond the court’s jurisdiction, and could potentially disrupt the Senate’s legislative duties, violating the separation of powers principle. Ojukwu contended that enforcing the order would lead to a constitutional crisis.

Other defense lawyers, including Charles Yoila for the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, for Akpabio, and Umeh Kalu, SAN, for Imasuem, all supported Ojukwu’s position. Natasha’s lawyer, Michael Numa, SAN, described the Senate’s argument as a conspiracy against her and insisted that the court had the authority to hold the Senate accountable for violating its directive. He urged the court to dismiss the Senate’s application, warning that any reversal would amount to “an invitation to anarchy.”

Despite Numa’s objections, Justice Egwuatu ruled in favor of the Senate, vacating the March 4 order. The case was adjourned to March 25 to hear all pending applications.

Following the court’s March 4 order, the Senate proceeded with Natasha’s six-month suspension. She later filed a contempt charge, arguing that the suspension constituted “willful disobedience” of the subsisting court order served on the defendants on March 5.

The dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio escalated after she accused him of sexual harassment. During a heated Senate session, she confronted Akpabio over the alleged misconduct, which led to a tense exchange. The situation worsened when she was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for alleged misconduct related to the incident.

The committee’s findings resulted in her suspension, which she subsequently challenged in court. With the court’s reversal, any consequences of Natasha’s suspension, including her removal from Senate proceedings, will stand until further legal action is taken.