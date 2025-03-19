‘Jandor Lives In Conundrum Of Lies, What Happened With Him Would Never Repeat Itself’ – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has blasted the party’s candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor.

Naija News recalls that Jandor joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2023 elections and picked the party’s governorship ticket.

However, Jandor announced his return to the APC on Monday, barely four days after meeting President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

In a chat with Jimi Disu on Nigerian Info FM on Tuesday, George described Jandor as a congenital liar, stating that the party stumbled into him through an older and respectable leader who brought him to PDP.

George said Jandor had agreed to pick Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour as his running mate but reneged.

He added that Jandor taught PDP a lesson, and the party elders apologised profusely, vowing that what happened with him (Jandor) would never repeat itself.

He said, “He is a congenital liar. We stumbled into him through an older, respectable leader who brought him. It was something unusual because Gbadebo (Rhodes-Vivour) was at the forefront (of the PDP governorship ticket).

“But when the respectable man brought Jandor, we had to make a decision because, in our culture, we respect the elderly.

“Gbadebo was on hand, but I asked him his age, and he said he was 39, and Jandor said he was 45. And I said, ‘We can work something out’.

“I concluded that Jandor had been vetted by the old man. Until we had agreed that he would choose Gbadebo as his running mate. Then Gbadebo stepped down after paying 21 million for the party’s governorship ticket.

“Then, one day, Fashola said on TV that Jandor was his former cameraman. That was when we started digging into him.

“All of the party’s elders have concluded that we will not listen to any input from anybody from now on. Let whoever wants to contest go to the field.

“It is a lesson that he (Jandor) taught us. When he got the ticket, he did not want to take Gbadebo as his running mate. He lives in a conundrum of lies.

“Our party doesn’t do that, and we, the elders, apologised profusely, vowing that what happened with Jandor would never repeat itself.”