Is Rivers State At War? – Falz Tackles Tinubu Over Fubara’s Suspension

Nigerian rapper cum Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu on Tuesday evening declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the need to restore law and order in the state.

The declaration, made during a nationwide broadcast, saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six months.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle, Falz stated that no law allows a president to suspend a Governor, stressing that a Governor is elected into office and may only be removed by impeachment.

The singer further questioned if Rivers State is in a war or if there is an actual breakdown of public order or a threat to the existence of the Federation.

He wrote, “Rivers State, there is ABSOLUTELY NO LAW that allows a president to SUSPEND a governor. A Governor is elected into office and may only be removed by impeachment.

“Also, is Rivers state at war? Is there “actual breakdown of public order”? Is there a threat to the existence of the federation?”