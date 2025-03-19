Ijaw Youth Council Rejects State Of Emergency In Rivers, Accuses Wike Of Orchestrating Crisis

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has strongly rejected the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, branding the move as unnecessary and politically motivated.

In a statement made on Tuesday, IYC President, Alaye Theophilus argued that there was no justification for such a drastic measure, asserting that the political crisis in Rivers State was not severe enough to warrant a state of emergency.

Naija News reports that Theophilus further accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of deliberately inciting the ongoing conflict between the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.

He claimed that Wike’s ultimate goal was to assert control over Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whose administration has faced a tumultuous relationship with the state’s legislature.

He also pointed to the recent attack on the Trans-Niger oil pipeline in Ogoni as a calculated move by detractors to create an excuse for the state of emergency.

“We will never accept the decision of Mr. President to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“This crisis has been engineered by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. We urge the President to reconsider this decision,” Theophilus stated

The IYC President continued, “It is unheard of for the President to declare a state of emergency in the 21st century when the crisis could still be peacefully resolved. While Governor Fubara has been advocating peace, Wike and the House of Assembly members have remained confrontational.”

Despite the rising tensions in the state, Theophilus urged Ijaw youths to maintain peace and appealed to President Tinubu to reverse his decision for the greater good of Rivers State.

Ijaw National Congress President Weighs In

In a similar vein, the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, also criticized the state of emergency, asserting that it violated Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the proper procedure for declaring a state of emergency.

“The President was too hasty in declaring the state of emergency in Rivers State. The constitutional process was not followed.

“What about Wike, who has repeatedly threatened to destabilize the state if the judiciary or legislature failed to remove Governor Fubara?” Okaba said.

Okaba also highlighted Wike’s recent actions, particularly his visit to Abalama with gunboats and armed soldiers, calling it a provocative move. “What federal project did he go there to commission? This was clearly a trap, and we refused to fall into it,” Okaba added.

He concluded by asserting that the Ijaw nation would not stand idly by. “At the right time, we will make our stance known,” he warned.