Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas Speaks For The First Time After His Appointment By Tinubu As Sole Administrator Of Rivers State

The newly appointed sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has vowed to work with all stakeholders to restore lasting peace in the state.

He made the pledge while speaking with newsmen shortly after his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the immediate task is to maintain law and order in Rivers State and restore peace, security and stability to the state.

He said: “So far, I think we know the circumstances that led to where we are here, and Mr President made it very clear in his broadcast, and if the main issue is that of maintaining law and order in the state, I think for any meaningful activity to take place in Rivers State, that is the utmost task that I have to work together with all other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order, security and stability to the people and government of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.”

Naija News recalls Ibas, who served as Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021, was appointed by President Tinubu in a nationwide address on Tuesday after he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State over the lingering political crisis in the state.

In his address, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.