I Don’t Want To Hear All This Your Grammar – Wike Gives FCDA Officials 7-Day Ultimatum To Resettle Demolition Victims

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given a seven-day ultimatum to officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to allocate land for resettlement of victims of demolition in Gishiri village.

Naija News reports that Wike gave the order when he visited the community on Wednesday to resolve the disagreement between the community members and the FCDA over the payment of compensation and relocation of the victims.

It would be recalled that 455 houses and structures were demolished in the village at Katampe District, Abuja, to make way for a road project.

The community members had accused FCDA officials of giving them a swampy area to resettle in, different from the one the minister approved.

Speaking during a meeting with Wike on Monday, the residents also complained that the amount being given to some of the affected persons as compensation was grossly inadequate.

To address the issue, the minister promised to visit the area to see things for himself.

On arriving at the community on Wednesday, Wike asked the FCDA Director of Land, Chijioke Nwankwoeze about the land set aside for the relocation of the affected persons.

Nwankwoeze explained that there were two areas, one, a 12-hectare land with 58 plots around Hope for Survival Orphanage.

He added that the second resettlement site was 1.7-hectare with five plots, located behind Local Education Authority Primary School in the community.

He said that the land had not been allocated to the victims because they wanted the minister to see the areas first.

“We felt you would need to see the place first before we start allocating the land to them.

“We will merge the plots and design them into plots before we will give them,” he said.

However, Wike interjected the director, saying, “I don’t agree with you, and this should be the last time I will hear this complaint.

“I give you people one week. Go and allocate the land to the affected persons. If it is not enough, we will find another alternative.

“All this grammar, grammar, grammar, I don’t want to hear it.”