Gov Yusuf Sends Directive To Kano Emirates Ahead Of Sallah

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has instructed the four emirates to start getting ready for the Sallah Durbar Celebration so that locals and guests can enjoy the joyous occasion.

In order to facilitate its efficient operation, the governor also revealed that the Kano State Emirate Council will be established in April of this year.

Naija News reports that the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, made this directive public in a statement on Wednesday, March 19.

The governor reportedly issued the order at a Ramadan breakfast meeting with the Emirs on Tuesday at the Ante Chamber, Government House, Kano.

“Governor Yusuf emphasized that the people of the state eagerly anticipate the tradition of wearing new clothes on Sallah Day, lining the streets to witness their Emirs on horseback, and exchanging greetings.

“My administration will not relent and will not allow any adversaries to deprive citizens of this cherished right,” he said.

He gave the public his word that every security agency in the state would be called upon to ensure that everyone was adequately protected during the festivities.

Yusuf further said that on the day of the inauguration, the council’s rules, ethics, and other important details will be shared.

Noting that this is the first time in the state’s history that there is such complete respect among the Emirs, especially in terms of hierarchy, he praised the Emirs for the maturity and cordial relationship they have shown since their appointments.

The Chairman of the Kano Emirate Council, Muhammadu Sanusi II, responded by affirming that he had a very friendly relationship with the second-class Emirs.

In order to ensure smooth and effective implementation, Sanusi urged the governor to make use of established institutions to efficiently distribute policies and programs to the general public.

On behalf of their people, the Emirs of Karaye, Rano, and Gaya, Muhammad Muhammad Maharaz, Amb. Muhammad Isa Umaru, and Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, respectively, thanked Governor Yusuf for the fertiliser and infrastructure development in the fields of health, education, and road networks within their respective territories.