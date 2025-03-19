‘Fubara’s Tyrannical Actions Underlie This Situation’ – Rivers Lawmakers Supports Tinubu’s Suspension

Suspended members of Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, have backed President Bola Tinubu over the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara and other lawmakers in the state.

Naija News reports that following the declaration of a state of emergency by Tinubu, lawmakers would stay away from their legislative duties for the period of six months as declared by the President.

Reacting to the development in a statement signed by Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, the lawmakers blamed Fubara for the current situation.

The 27 lawmakers led by Amaewhule accused Fubara of continually disobeying judgments and orders of the courts, failing to govern the state in line with his oath of office and the Constitution.

The suspended Rivers lawmaker maintained that President Tinubu acted in the best interest of the state and urged their constituents to remain calm as the appointed Sole Administrator assumes his duty.

The statement reads, “The governor’s despotic and tyrannical actions, as confirmed by the courts, in which he also unconstitutionally obstructed the Rivers State House of Assembly—an arm of government—from functioning, underlie this situation.

“As an Assembly, we assure you all, our constituents, that we will abide by this declaration even though it is not what we prayed for.

“Mr President has acted in the best interest of the country; therefore, we call on you all to remain calm as the Sole Administrator appointed by the President assumes his duty in the best interest of our State and Nation.

“Rest assured that we will give any kind of support required of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the Sole Administrator in the best interest of our dear state.”