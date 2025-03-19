Fubara: ‘Your Disregard For Rule Of Law Shows A Dangerous Willingness To Trample On Democracy’ – Peter Obi Fires Tinubu

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has opined that the suspension of Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, is unconstitutional and reckless.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday evening, citing the need to restore law and order in the state.

The declaration, made during a nationwide broadcast, saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six months.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu nominated retired Vice Admiral, Ibokette Ibas, as the administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs.

In a statement via his 𝕏 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), said President Tinubu’s disregard for the rule of law has shown a dangerous willingness to trample on democracy.

Peter Obi maintained that declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State is reckless and an apparent attempt to return the country to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs.

He further stated that Tinubu’s action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers.

Peter Obi appealed to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow the removal of Fubara to stand, adding that it only deepens the culture of impunity and brigand that is already threatening democracy.

The statement reads, “The unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove Governor Similaya Fubara of Rivers State from office. It has plunged us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey.

“By disregarding the rule of law, the President has shown a dangerous willingness to trample on democracy. The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless—it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs.

“It is a degrading back-door imposition of martial rule on a strategic part of the federation with all the implied negatives . The political situation on the ground in Rivers does not justify such an extreme measure, and it is also a biased interpretation of section 305(1) of the 1999 constitution.

“A state of emergency does not mean an elected Governor can be removed unilaterally. This decision does not align with democratic norms or good governance. Instead, it appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria.

“This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers. If left unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity.

“Having already been grappling with non-adherence to electoral qualifications, rules, and massive rigging, adding arbitrary removal of elected officials will push us to a state of nature and anarchy.

“I appeal to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow this to stand, as it only deepens the culture of impunity and brigand already threatening our democracy.”