Fubara Owe A Debt Of Gratitude To President Tinubu – Chukwuebuka

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara have sparked a wave of mixed reactions across Nigeria.

While many legal experts, political stakeholders, and organizations such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the move, others, including chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have voiced support for the President’s intervention.

The NBA, legal experts, and political figures have expressed concerns that Tinubu’s decision could be unconstitutional.

The NBA, in particular, has emphasized that such actions undermine the principles of democracy and due process. The PDP, through its spokespersons, also rejected the suspension of Governor Fubara, calling it a violation of the constitutional rights of the people of Rivers State.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, voiced strong opposition to the declaration, describing it as a dangerous move that could undermine the stability of Nigeria’s democracy.

However, there are some who have supported the President’s actions, including a chieftain of the APC, Obidike Chukwuebuka.

In a statement sent to Vanguard on Wednesday, Obidike commended Tinubu for his intervention, which he believed had prevented the impeachment of Governor Fubara.

According to Obidike, Fubara “owes a debt of gratitude” to the President for stepping in and preventing the political crisis from escalating further.

Obidike argued that President Tinubu’s decision was in line with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which grants the President the authority to declare a state of emergency in the event of a crisis.

He emphasized that such a measure temporarily suspends the powers of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and other state institutions, giving the President the necessary control to restore peace and order.

While the details of the alleged impeachment plot against Governor Fubara remain unclear, it is evident that Tinubu’s intervention has altered the political landscape in Rivers State.

The President’s efforts to promote peace and stability were further demonstrated in a recent meeting with Governor Fubara and key stakeholders, where the importance of unity and cooperation was stressed.

He stated, “As the situation unfolds, Governor Fubara’s political future remains closely tied to President Tinubu’s influence.

“This could have far-reaching consequences for the state and the direction of political developments in Rivers State.”