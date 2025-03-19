‘Fubara Asked For It’ – APC Defends Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has supported President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, asserting that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is entirely accountable for the political turmoil that necessitated this intervention.

The nation’s ruling party emphasized that Fubara is facing the consequences of his actions since taking office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 18, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, criticized Fubara for undermining democracy in the state.

He pointed to the governor’s dismantling of the Rivers State House of Assembly and his governance without legislative oversight as factors that have made the state unmanageable.

Morka contended that effective governance relies on the collaboration of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, highlighting that Fubara’s actions have left the state in a state of constitutional uncertainty.

“When he brazenly demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly, Fubara destroyed the very foundation of democracy in the state.

“When he ‘governed’ the state without a legislature, Fubara ended government in the state.

“When he expended state funds without valid legislative appropriation, Fubara stripped himself of all constitutional protections of the office of Governor,” the statement read.

“There cannot be a governor without a legislature and the judiciary.

“All three arms of government, although separate in their constitutional powers, must co-exist in order to have a government known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the Supreme Court confirmed, there was no government in the state and there had not been a government since Fubara destroyed the state legislature,” APC stated.

Morka reiterated that Tinubu’s intervention was not only necessary but constitutionally backed to restore governance and protect lives and property in Rivers.

“By his reckless actions, Fubara asked for and set the stage for this outcome.

“The declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a necessary, constitutionally-backed measure to protect lives and property, and extend governance to the good people of Rivers state.

“The safety and well-being of the people is paramount at this time, and must trump all political considerations,” Morka declared.

The APC hailed Tinubu for taking decisive action to prevent the state’s total breakdown of law and order.

“Again, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and leadership in forestalling a looming breakdown of law and order in the state,” the statement concluded.