Ex-Local Government Chairmen Distance Themselves From Plan To Unseat Tinubu

As the political landscape shifts ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) has distanced itself from the current wave of political manoeuvres aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu.

The move to challenge President Tinubu’s position has gained momentum, with key figures such as 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed, voicing their intentions to bring about a “purposeful leadership” in the upcoming election.

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai also recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), vowing to unite opposition forces against Tinubu.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, ASELGON’s National President, Albert Asipa clarified the association’s stance, cautioning against the unauthorized use of its name to push political agendas.

Asipa, a former Chairman of Imeko/Afon Local Government Area in Ogun State, urged individuals and groups falsely claiming affiliation with ASELGON to immediately desist from such actions.

“I have received numerous calls regarding ASELGON’s supposed involvement in the political developments, and I believe it is necessary to clarify that our association is neither involved nor can it be associated with any such political activity.

“I urge those who are improperly dragging our noble association into these matters to stop immediately,” Asipa stated

Asipa emphasized the association’s core mission—advancing the interests of grassroots communities—and urged members to remain focused on these objectives.

ASELGON Stays Committed To Grassroots Development

The National President also cautioned against political manipulation, stressing that ASELGON’s integrity must be preserved.

“While our association’s influence in the political landscape is undeniable, we must not fall prey to the schemes of self-serving politicians,” he added.

He reaffirmed that ASELGON’s purpose is not to serve any political party or agenda but to promote local government autonomy, community development, and mentorship for the younger generation.

“ASELGON is not for sale. Our purpose is to promote the development of grassroots communities, mentor the younger generation with our experience, and advocate for local government autonomy as a catalyst for balanced development in the country,” he asserted

Asipa also reminded members that the association’s previous contributions to grassroots empowerment should not be overlooked.

“Having contributed significantly to the uplift of our communities, we will not sit idly by and watch our hard work be undone.

“We will continue our efforts and engage all relevant stakeholders, particularly as we prepare for the upcoming Jos convention,” he declared

In closing, Asipa called for unity within ASELGON, urging members to reject any attempts to manipulate the association for political gain.