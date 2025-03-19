El-Rufai: ‘People Have Rejected Invitation To Join SDP To Challenge APC In 2027’ – Deputy Senate President, Barau

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, has said the idea of some politicians defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and wooing others to join the party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 is dead on arrival.

Naija News reports that Barau made this statement while receiving the SDP’s Vice Presidential candidate, Yusufu Buhari, and the party’s governorship candidate in Kano State, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarawa, who defected to APC, in Abuja.

Additionally, all Kano State Working Committee members of SDP, including 38 local government chairmen and secretaries, 13 House of Assembly candidates, and six House of Representatives candidates, have defected to APC in a significant political realignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

While addressing the defectors, Senator Barau stated that the defection of SDP chieftains to the APC signalled the failure of any attempt to use the party to challenge the APC in 2027.

Barau revealed that he played a key role in facilitating the defection of SDP stalwarts, which he described as a major setback for former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

According to him, people have rejected the invitation to join SDP, adding that the party will be empty.

He said, “Let me start by saying that those who have been going around the country, trying to woo people to the SDP, and thinking that their effort will create a platform capable of challenging the APC in the next election—the idea is confirmed to be dead on arrival. Dead on arrival.

“Why do I say that? People have rejected that invitation. People have said no, we are not coming to your party. The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and others who have been mentioned have also said no. And to add salt to the injury, those already in the party are now moving to our party, the APC. The SDP is going to be empty.

“Today, the Vice Presidential candidate, the Governorship candidate in Kano State, and other heavyweights in the SDP have joined the APC.”