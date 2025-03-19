CUPP Rejects President Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers, Calls It Unconstitutional

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as a “constitutional assault” that raises serious concerns about the state of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to Vanguard, the National Secretary of the CUPP, Peter Ameh, who spoke on Tuesday night, slammed Tinubu’s actions, asserting that they have serious implications for the country’s democratic integrity.

He argued that the president’s decision undermines the principles of democracy and constitutional governance.

Ameh explained that by suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and appointing a sole administrator, Tinubu had flagrantly violated the Constitution and set a dangerous precedent.

“The selective application of the State of Emergency decree in Rivers State while ignoring other states plagued by similar or even worse security challenges, raises questions about the motivations behind such a decision,” he said.

He pointed out that the Nigerian Constitution is clear on how a governor can be removed from office, through impeachment by the State House of Assembly, death, resignation, or completion of tenure.

“Nowhere does it grant the President the power to suspend a governor or declare a state of emergency as a tool for political suppression,” Ameh emphasized.

Ameh also criticized the president’s actions as a blatant overreach of executive power.

“The president’s actions are not only unconstitutional but also a blatant overreach of executive power. To remove an elected official at will is setting a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundation of Nigeria’s democracy,” he warned.

He stressed that this issue is not just about Rivers State, but about the broader principle of the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

“If this unlawful act is not challenged, we risk creating a culture of impunity where presidents can arbitrarily remove elected officials who refuse to toe their line,” Ameh stated.

The CUPP National Secretary also expressed concern over the president’s broadcast, noting that while Tinubu blamed Governor Fubara for the political crisis in Rivers, he conveniently ignored the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

“This blatant omission suggests that the president has taken sides, sparking concerns about his impartiality,” Ameh said.

He argued that by failing to acknowledge Wike’s role in the crisis, Tinubu’s administration has created an impression of bias, which could further escalate the political tensions in Rivers State.

“This perceived favoritism could undermine the president’s credibility and raise questions about his commitment to fairness and justice,” Ameh added.

In his closing remarks, Ameh called on Nigerians to stand up for the Constitution and reject what he described as a “brazen attempt to undermine our democracy.

“The ball is in the court of the judiciary and the Nigerian people. Will we stand up for our democracy or will we watch as it is eroded by the very people sworn to protect it? The choice is ours.”