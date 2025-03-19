Reps Keeps Mum On Rivers State Of Emergency Rule As Plenary Ends

The lower chamber of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives, ended the plenary on Wednesday without commenting on the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers after suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the state house of assembly.

This development comes following the protracted political crisis in the oil-rich South-South state.

Many anticipated that the declaration of emergency rule would be discussed during the deliberations in the green chamber on Wednesday; however, the lawmakers concluded the plenary without addressing the matter.

Prior to the start of the session, two female members of the House had a heated exchange regarding the emergency rule declaration in Rivers State.

Representatives Blessing Amadi from Rivers State and Marie Ebikake were involved in a loud confrontation just before the plenary began.

Following this incident, the session proceeded, with lawmakers deciding to investigate the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer program.

Honourable Abass Adigun, who introduced the motion, reminded the House that to ensure the effective implementation of the program by August 2024, nominees had been informed they would receive N50,000 each for three months.

However, some nominees experienced delays in receiving their payments even after completing and submitting their information to the portal, while others have yet to receive any payments, and the National Cash Transfer Office has not provided updates regarding the status of these payments.