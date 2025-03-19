APC Seeks Majority Status In Edo Assembly As PDP Lawmakers Leave Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially notified the Edo State House of Assembly of its new demand for a majority status.

On Tuesday, Speaker Blessing Agbebaku confirmed that he had received a letter from the APC, which informed the Assembly of the party’s expanded membership due to the defection of four lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that while the contents of the letter were not disclosed to the public, it represents a notable political transformation within the House.

The PDP members who have defected to the APC include Donald Okugbe (Akoko Edo Constituency II), Bright Iyamu (Orhionmwon South Constituency II), Richard Edosa (Oredo West Constituency), and Sunday Ojezele (Esan South East).

As a result of this development, the APC now comprises 13 members, whereas the PDP has 11.

Additionally, the Labour Party has lost its only representative to the APC.

The letter from the APC, titled “Notification of APC Majority Status in the Edo State House of Assembly,” formally asserted the party’s majority following these defections.

It also indicated that the APC would inform the House of any subsequent actions related to this new status at an appropriate time.

Speaker Agbebaku recognized the APC’s majority status, stating, “According to this letter, it signifies that the APC now holds a majority in the House.”

He extended his best wishes to the defecting lawmakers, expressing, “I wish the decampees well and hope for their success in future endeavors.”

The Speaker also noted that he is expecting another letter from the APC to officially nominate its principal officers, indicating further changes in the leadership of the House.