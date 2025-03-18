You Left Our Party Because You Are Eager To Draw A Political Pound Of Flesh – APC Knocks El-Rufai

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has said that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai is trying to draw public sympathy and gain underserved support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Party stated this while reacting to El-Rufai’s recent outburst against the APC after joining the SDP.

The APC in a statement issued by Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada and Yahaya Baba Pate, Chairman and Secretary of the state chapter of the party respectively, said that since El-Rufai joined the SDP, the party has being making wild allegations and crying wolf.

The statement read in part, “for days now, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), an insignificant party in Kaduna State, has been all over the place making bogus claims about its electoral strength, and desperately trying to link Hon. Ja’afaru Sani’s brush with the law to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna State.

“Since the entry of the angry, agitated and frustrated Mal. Nasir El-Rufai into their fold, the SDP has been clutching at straws, making wild allegations and crying wolf; all in a bid to draw public sympathy and gain underserved support for the party which has been in existence for long without any impact in Kaduna State.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored their mischief, but for members of the public who may be misled into believing their tales by moonlight. They claimed that APC is worried by the defection of Nasir El-Rufai and Jaafaru Sani to the SDP. They further stated that on account of their defections, the APC has perfected plans to suppress opposition figures in order to instil fear in political circles. Nothing can be further from the truth.”

“It is on record that recently, top political figures from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) moved to the APC in large numbers. We received defectors from the National Assembly and the Kaduna State House of Assembly. The movement to our party from significant parties in Kaduna State has been overwhelming. With our party reaching the state of near saturation, why should we bother about individuals who are running from pillar to post in search of political relevance.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s much publicized defection to the SDP has proved to be a non-event. Driven by his exaggerated sense of self-importance and relevance, he took a dive into political oblivion. No person of substance or political relevance followed him to the SDP, except few of his cronies. This is for understandable reasons. People are aware that Nasir El-Rufai’s motivation for leaving APC is self-interest. He is eager to extract a political “pound of flesh” from those he holds responsible for his descent into the political wilderness. He consulted no one but himself.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sworn to get even with his perceived political enemies in Kaduna State. He is busy fighting imaginary wars. We want to state without any equivocation that nobody is after him in Kaduna State. He is the architect of his political misfortune.“