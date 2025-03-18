Wike vs Fubara: Latest News And Update On Rivers State Political Crisis

This is the latest news/update in the Rivers State political crisis involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly and other political actors.

The political crisis rocking Rivers State took a fresh turn on Monday as the State House of Assembly accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu of gross misconduct.

The development is the latest in the series of political crises that have engulfed the oil-rich state.

The lawmakers, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule, have forwarded the notice to the Governor and his deputy.

Naija News reports they added that their action is in compliance with the constitution of Nigeria.

“In compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws, we the undersigned members of the Rivers State House of Assembly hereby forward to you a Notice of Gross Misconduct by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State in the performance of the functions of her office,” the notice reads in part.

The notification signals the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has accused President Bola Tinubu of backing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the Rivers State crisis.

Naija News reports that Eze made the accusation while criticising the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 lawmakers of the state assembly for passing a bill according to immunity for themselves.

The lawmakers had passed three bills, which include: The Rivers State House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Bill, 2025, that seeks to grant the House powers, privileges, and immunity to perform its legislative duties; the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal the existing State Electoral Law of 2018 and re-enact a new one to provide for the establishment, composition, and functions of the Commission in line with the Electoral Act of 2022 and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the Rivers State Local Government Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal the State’s Local Government Laws of 2018, 2023, and 2024 and to re-enact a new Local Government Law that will be in sync with contemporary laws in the administration of the Local Government Councils.

However, Eze in a statement on Monday stated that the act shows that Wike’s loyalists are ignorant of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said passing three bills by the House of Assembly exposes them not only as being selfish but as undemocratic elements under a curse.

The Rivers State Government has accused the State House of Assembly of deliberately obstructing Governor Siminalayi Fubara from implementing the recent Supreme Court judgment affecting the state’s governance structure.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Monday, the state Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, insisted that Governor Fubara remains committed to implementing the court’s ruling, despite its unfavourable implications for his administration.

Naija News reports that the latest statement from the Rivers State Government follows an escalation of tensions between the executive and legislative arms of government.

On Monday, the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, accused Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers, loyal to Fubara’s estranged political ally and former governor, Nyesom Wike, have forwarded a formal notice of the allegations to the Governor and his deputy.

Despite the political crisis, Governor Fubara has maintained his stance on implementing the Supreme Court judgment, which reaffirmed the powers of the state government in critical governance matters.

Johnson stated that the Assembly has consistently refused to acknowledge correspondences from the governor, despite multiple attempts to engage with them.

He cited video evidence showing the government’s efforts to deliver official documents, which he said were deliberately ignored by the lawmakers.