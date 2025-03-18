‘Wike Should Be Sacked’ – Enikuomehin Reacts As Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Deputy Over Rivers Crisis

A legal expert, Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, characterizing it as a courageous action.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, suspended Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State following the political crisis in the state.

Tinubu, who addressed Nigerians in a 7 pm broadcast, also suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Ngozi Odu.

Nonetheless, Enikuomehin called on the president to take decisive action against the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his purported role in instigating the unrest in the state.

He asserted that Wike’s removal from office would compel all parties engaged in the political turmoil in Rivers State to confront the consequences and facilitate the delivery of justice.

“I commend Mr. President for taking the bold step in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State due to the palpable tension looming in the state.

“While the governor, deputy governor, and House of Assembly have been suspended for six months, I strongly believe that the key figure promoting and sponsoring the crisis, Mr. Nyesom Wike, should not be spared. Given his role in the Rivers crisis, he should be relieved of his position as a federal minister.

“This is what will bring all parties to their knees and ensure that justice is served,” Vanguard quoted Enikuomehin saying.