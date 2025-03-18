Wike Is The Cause Of PDP, Rivers Crisis – PANDEF Youth Leader

The National Youth Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Dighi Matthew, has said Nyesom Wike, is responsible for the crisis in Rivers State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Matthew said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory could be likened to a “devil” who never tells the truth.

In an interview with News Central on Monday, the PANDEF Nationa Youth leader stated that Wike, who fought godfatherism with Rotimi Amaechi, has turned to impose himself on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He also slammed the former Rivers State governor for describing PANDEF as the worst organization.

“The former governor of River State did so well, when he was the governor of River State for eight years. And we never expected him to be causing more crisis again. We are looking forward to being a father of the state. But for him to be planning this internal crisis, rocking the PDP, rocking the River State leadership, is very bad. He said in his chat that PANDEF is the worst organization so far.

“What we are saying is that he has ruled the state and gone. He said it in one of his speeches, that if God made him to rule the state for eight years, he would go. He has nothing to do with the state. But my greatest surprise, he looked like a devil who never talked true to people. All he said, he didn’t keep up to it. But one thing I need to let him know is that whatever you say, we will use against you. He talked about godfatherism in this state will not work. And he is now working the same similar words he claimed that he was fighting against Rotimi Amaechi at that time. And he is also repeating it now with Governor Fubara. So I don’t know where he is coming from.”