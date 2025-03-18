Why Jandor Moved To APC – Ogunleye

Spokesman to Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, commonly called Jandor, Gbenga Ogunleye, has said his principal’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a product of consultations.

Naija News reports that Ogunloye said that the former Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate consulted with Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar before he resigned from the PDP.

Speaking with News Central on Tuesday, Jandor’s spokesman disclosed that his principal also explored the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He stated that Jandor discussed with SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo.

The former PDP governorship candidate, however, defected to APC after having a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

His words: “Jandor met with Mr. President on the 10th of March, 2025. And if you recall, he has also met with all the leaders. Met with former President Ibrahim Babangida, met with former Head of State Abbas Alamia Bukwaka, met with the presidential candidate of SDP in the 2023 elections, met with so many other national leaders regarding the consultation he talked about.

“His meeting with the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is to share notes and see what will be done together. The same consultation with these other leaders. And, of course, it was a private meeting with the President. There was a lot of understanding. There was a lot of mutual respect between Mr. President and Jandor.

“Mr. President acknowledged the contribution of Jandor to the polity. And as a young man, he so much commended him for his courage and for his readiness to support the development of the country.

“So, of course, I can say that the outcome of that meeting contributed to the decision that was taken yesterday (Monday) for Adediran to finally, with his team, move into the APC.”