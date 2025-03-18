WAEC Refutes NASU’s Allegations Of Victimisation, MoU Breach

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dismissed claims of victimisation and non-compliance with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, WAEC described the allegations as baseless, reaffirming its adherence to fairness, equity, and established policies.

Naija News reports that the statement was released in response to media reports alleging that WAEC had failed to honour an agreement made on March 10, 2025, regarding the reinstatement of staff check-off dues.

However, the Council clarified that it remains committed to the agreement, stating that deductions would resume as scheduled in March 2025.

“For the avoidance of doubt, regarding the issue raised about the unilateral suspension of union activities in the Council, it was agreed by both parties that the Management of the Council had never done anything to put up any action to suspend trade union activities in the Council,” the statement read.

Recognition of NASU and Staff Transfers

WAEC also refuted claims that it failed to acknowledge NASU’s presence in its branch offices, asserting that the union is recognised under the Trade Unions Act.

Responding to accusations of victimisation through staff transfers, WAEC maintained that relocations are routine and essential for career development, as outlined in its Conditions of Service.

“The transfer of staff is aimed at career progression and for staff to gain more experience, inner-working, and knowledge on the job. It is not intended to target or victimise union members,” WAEC stated.

Commitment to Fair Labour Practices

The Council reassured employees of its commitment to upholding their rights and ensuring a fair working environment.

“WAEC is a law-abiding organisation that values human rights to the highest degree and will never disregard the rights of its employees. Our commitment to justice and integrity is unwavering,” Adesina affirmed.