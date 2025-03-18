VIDEO: State Of Emergency Begins In Rivers As Military Move In Massively

The Nigerian Army has allegedly begun moving toward the Rivers State Government House to enforce President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Naija News reports that following the presidential directive, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and other government appointees are set to step aside for six months.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the entire State House of Assembly, citing the escalating political crisis in the state.

To oversee the state during this period, the president appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as the Administrator of Rivers State. The move comes as part of emergency measures aimed at restoring order and addressing the ongoing political instability.

A viral video online shows the moment military operatives in a large convoy made their way to the Government House.