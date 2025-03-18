Uneasy Calm As Military Trucks Depart Rivers State Government House

More than ten military trucks fully loaded with armed personnel have departed the gate of the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

The trucks had been stationed there shortly after President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday.

However, updates obtained by Naija News confirmed that the trucks have now exited the gates of the Government House, easing the tension that had earlier enveloped the state.

Despite the development, uneasy calm still permeates the atmosphere as the situation continues to unfold.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as an attempted state capture and carefully executed plot to take over the state.

The PDP added that President Tinubu lacks the constitutional powers to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who is a democratically elected leader of the state and replace him with a non-elected individual.

The PDP made the submission in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, following the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday as a result of the political crisis which has engulfed Rivers State.

However, the main opposition party submitted that Tinubu by announcing a state of emergency in Rivers State, has acted in blatant violation of the 1999 Constitution.

Naija News reports the party said the declaration is an attempt to forcefully take over Rivers State for the All Progressives Congress (APC).