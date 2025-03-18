Uba Sani Has Been Given A Contract To Politically Cripple Me – El-Rufai

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that his successor, Uba Sani has been contracted by President Bola Tinubu to bring him down politically ahead of the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai made this statement while reacting to Governor Sani’s recent comments regarding the debt incurred by the former Kaduna administration.

Speaking during an interview with Freedom Radio Kaduna, which was later published on YouTube, El-Rufai alleged that Sani accepted the Tinubu-led federal government fears he might oppose them in the future.

According to El-Rufai, Sani accepted the “contract” because the Tinubu-led federal government fears he might oppose them in the future.

He said, “The reason Uba Sani is making these statements is that he was given a contract. He was given a contract that says: ‘Go and tarnish, destroy, and politically cripple Nasir El-Rufai because we believe he will fight Tinubu in the future.

“They said, ‘We have wronged him, and we believe he will challenge Tinubu later, so help us weaken him politically. That’s why you should raise the issue of Kaduna’s debt, and we will support you in return.”

The former governor further claimed that the federal government is rewarding Governor Uba Sani by providing him with financial support for projects in Kaduna State.

“They told him, ‘We will continue to give you funds to execute projects, and you can loot as much as you want, but just ensure you deal with this man because he is a threat.’ That is the contract Uba Sani accepted,” he added.