Tope Alabi’s Daughter Shuns Biological Father, Appreciates Step Dad After Secret Wedding With Lover

Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomiku, has ignored her biological father while expressing appreciation to her step-daddy, Soji Alabi, after her private wedding last week.

Naija News recalls that in November 2020, Ayomiku’s biological father surfaced on social media, claiming that Tope Alabi denied him access to their child for 22 years.

Amid the drama surrounding Ayomiku’s parentage at the time, the daughter of the gospel singer made a bold statement on social media declaring that she considers Soji as her father.

On March 17, 2025, the new bride took to her official Instagram page to dedicate a touching post to the father figure in her life.

She gushed over how Soji Alabi is a father indeed and a man after her own heart.

According to her, Soji Alabi loves her beyond words and writing the message to him left tears in her eyes.

She wrote: “A father indeed !!! A man very much After my heart ❤️ A man of timber and caliber. A man whose love has been my pillar. I type this with tears in my eyes because where do I start from ? This man loves me beyond words, I can’t begin to explain or express it. I love you with every bone in my body and every flesh on my skin.

“Thank you for being the best father to ever father me ❤️ from childhood up until the day you gave my hands in marriage to Olu. And even right now you continue to father me. May you reap the reward of every labour. May you reap the fruits of coming from Lagos to iwo every weekend. May your reap fruits of always being there on my birthdays. OLUSOJI MI OWON. I love you baami.”